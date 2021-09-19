One-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger, Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith can continue his pursuit of a second crack at gold off the back of UFC Vegas 37 — as he steamrolls Ryan Spann to round out tonight’s card from the UFC Apex facility with a one-sided submission stoppage victory.

Finding his way in the multiple firefights early, Smith technically outclassed the heavy-handed Spann in the opening exchanges, dropping the former LFA light heavyweight kingpin.

Attempting to setup an armbar, Smith eventually gave up on that front, before wobbling Spann twice on the feet once more, the second of which, quite notably — before eventually taking his back and setting up a quickfire rear-naked choke.

Following the bout, Smith called for a rematch with last year’s foe, Aleksandar Rakic, with the Austrian-born contender appearing to oblige him, claiming he would be available for a December re-run.

Below, catch the highlights from Smith’s submission success against Spann.

After literally being carried across the Octagon Smith DROPS Spann 😱 #UFCVegas37 pic.twitter.com/5gWBCHfhFK — UFC (@ufc) September 19, 2021