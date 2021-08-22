At UFC Vegas 34 four fighters walked away with performance bonuses.

The main event was a good back and forth battle that ultimately saw Jared Cannonier walk away with a big decision win over Kelvin Gastelum.

In the co-main event, Mark Madsen continued the perfect start to his MMA career with a unanimous decision win over MMA legend, Clay Guida.

Neither of those fights seemed to particularly impress the UFC brass who ultimately awarded four performance bonuses to fighters who competed much earlier in the evening.

Alexandre Pantoja – Performance of the Night

The Brazilian emerged victorious from a flyweight fight with title implications. Alexandre Pantoja made Brandon Royval work on the mat from the first bell. The 31-year-old eventually latched onto a neck in round two to score a submission win. Post-fight, Pantoja politely asked for a shot at the flyweight title currently held by Brandon Moreno who he has already beaten twice.

Josiane Nunes – Performance of the Night

Josiane Nunes looked fantastic in her UFC debut. The Brazilian overcome a huge height and size discrepancy to stop Bea Malecki inside one round. Nunes deservedly walks away with some extra money in her pocket and a ton of hype heading into her next fight.

William Knight – Performance of the Night

William Knight scored a spectacular one-punch knockout on the UFC Vegas 34 prelims. The light-heavyweight was moving backward as he landed a punch that sent Fabian Cherant tumbling face-first to the mat.

Ignacio Bahamondes – Performance of the Night

UFC Vegas 34 peaked extremely early. In just the second fight of the night, Ignacio Bahamondes pulled off a spinning wheel kick knockout with just seconds left in his fight with Roosevelt Roberts. The 23-year-old Chilean fighter of course takes home some bonus money after stealing the show on Saturday night.

Do you think the right people got bonus money at UFC Vegas 34?