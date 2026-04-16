Khamzat Chimaev cites haram to rule out crossing the line at UFC 328 but warns Sean Strickland: “If he dies, he dies”

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev does not want things to go out of control when he locks horns with Sean Strickland next month at UFC 328.



Dana White has already said that the company will make sure Chimaev and Strickland stay in different hotels during fight week. The UFC head honcho is making sure there will be extra security present to prevent any brawl.

White has also suggested that Paramount should not do the pre-fight face-off and photoshoots between Chimaev and Strickland, as putting the former training partners-turned-archrivals in the same room before they fight is a huge no.

Dana White plans to get extra security for UFC 328. [Image via Getty]

However, “Borz” does not plan to make things harder for the UFC brass. During a recent interview with Adam Zubayraev, he said:

“I just want to fight. We will fight anyway. I act based on the situation. He [Sean Strickland] doesn’t really have a team. It’s just one coach [Eric Nicksick]. He likes me more.”

Check out Khamzat Chimaev’s comments below:

💥 Khamzat Chimaev reacts to news that there might not be a Face-off between him and Sean Strickland as Dana suggested.



Says a team vs. team fight is impossible with Sean Strickland because Sean doesn't have anyone except his coach Eric Nicksick.



"And he likes me more." 😂



🎥… pic.twitter.com/pNn6YpDkkD — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 16, 2026

Khamzat Chimaev does not plan to slay Sean Strickland inside the octagon at UFC 328

When “Borz” was asked whether, if he manages to submit Sean Strickland at UFC 328, would security have to pull him off, the middleweight champion clarified that he wouldn’t try to “kill” his American foe, calling that haram.

“I don’t want to kill a man. Haram. [I’m not planning to kill him]. No. They wouldn’t let me kill him there anyway.”

Instead, the Chechen-born Emirati said he would love to make Strickland pay for all the trash talk and force him to eat his words if they ever met on the streets. He added:

“Out on the street, that’s different. If he dies, he dies. But in the cage, it’s sports.”

Check out Khamzat Chimaev’s comments about Sean Strickland below: