Dana White Offers Subtle Update on Conor McGregor’s 2026 Return

After UFC 327, Dana White was asked to weigh in on former UFC double champion Conor McGregor’s much-awaited return to the octagon.

McGregor is the most tested fighter so far in 2026. The promotion has been making sure the Irishman stays clean before any serious comeback talks commence. Previously, the Dubliner wanted to be a part of the June 14 White House card, but later it was revealed that the UFC wouldn’t waste its biggest draw on an event where they wouldn’t generate any profit.

Now, McGregor is rumored to be returning in July at UFC 329 during International Fight Week, and among potential opponents are Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, and Nate Diaz, among others.

Latest update regarding Conor McGregor

The UFC 329 fighter lineup has not been announced. Meanwhile, earlier today, at the UFC 327 post-fight presser, when Dana White was asked:

Conor McGregor, anything new with him?”

White said:

“Same old.”

Check out Dana White’s comments below:

😭🇮🇪Conor McGregor return for this summer does not look good according to Dana White.



Reporter: “Conor McGregor, anything new with him?”



Dana: “Same old.”😭



(via @Home_of_Fight / @JakeNoecker) pic.twitter.com/BTxELElZf8 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 12, 2026

Other updates on “The Notorious” suggest that his manager met with the UFC brass last month, and negotiations appear to be moving in a positive direction. Meanwhile, the Irishman has claimed that he plans to fight in July and is ‘returning to save fighting again!’

“The rumours are true! Mr. Confidence returns to save fighting again! Watch divine magic when I fight 🙏✨ Hey @paramountplus see you guys soon I’m so excited! And Born Ready. The Notorious Conor McGregor.”

Check out Conor McGregor’s post below:

White may be holding an official announcement to avoid killing the hype, which could explain the current silence around McGregor’s potential return.

Meanwhile, earlier today, on X, “The Notorious” posted:

“LET’S GO! #GAMEON”

Check out Conor McGregor’s X post below: