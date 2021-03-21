Check out which four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 at UFC Vegas 22.

Grant Dawson – Performance of the Night

Of course, Grant Dawson picked up an extra bit of money for his last-second knockout win over Leonardo Santos. Dawson seemed to be one his way to losing in his lightweight debut before he pulled off the buzzer-beating knockout. Santos appeared to have two rounds in the bank heading into the third and final frame. Dawson was instructed by his corner to stop pursuing the takedown and look for the KO instead. The American ignored the advice of his corner and successfully went to work with his wrestling. Towards the end of the fight, Santos tried to lock up his opponents’ leg, leaving his chin exposed. Dawson began reigning down strikes that left the Brazilian unconscious on the mat. The fight was called with just one second left on the clock.

Max Griffin – Performance of the Night

Max Griffin made easy work of a tough opponent in Song Kenan. Griffin wobbled Kenan midway through the opening round with a right hand. He followed that up with a one-two that left his Kenan slumped on the canvas. Griffin landed one extra shot to the back of his opponent’s head before the referee was able to call the action. ‘Pain’ makes it two wins in a row and picks up an extra $50,000. No wonder he couldn’t stop dancing post-fight.

Bruno Silva – Performance of the Night

Bruno Silva was potentially fighting for his UFC career last night. The Brazilian had lost three straight and was on the final fight of his current contract. In the first round, he impressively out grappled a talented wrestler in J.P. Buys. In round two Silva scored a big knockdown only for Buys to somersault back to his feet. ‘Bulldog’ was undeterred and continued to swarm Buys with punches against the fence. Buys managed to get back to his feet but was quickly back down and the fight was over.

Adrian Yanez – Performance of the Night

Adrian Yanez continued his perfect start to life in the UFC last night. During the first two rounds Yanez dictated the pace and was clearly winning the fight. In the third and final frame Yanez finished the fight, As Gustavo Lopez was throwing a right hand Yanez returned with one of his own that dropped his opponent. The referee quickly stepped to give Yanez his second UFC win and second UFC bonus.

