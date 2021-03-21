Grant Dawson has just turned in the second latest stoppage in the history of three round fights in the UFC. Landing a series of bludgeoning hammer-fists from the top against Leonardo Santos, Dawson turned in a 4:59 knockout stoppage to halt the Brazilian, leaving the judges out of the equation.

Making his divisional debut against Brazil’s Santos, Dawson improved to an eye-catching 17-1 professional, nabbing his seventh straight success to boot.

With the scorecards close to the consensus before the buzzer to signal the end of the third round and the bout as a whole, Dawson ultimately was leading the scoring on two of the three judges’ cards regardless, however, those scores weren’t needed with the 27-year-old Nebraska native securing a massive buzzer-beating stoppage.

Below, catch the highlights from Dawson’s massive finish over Santos.

With a second to spare!



⏱ @DawsonGrant20y1 refused to leave it in the judges' hands. #UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/Jasz14UHdl — UFC (@ufc) March 21, 2021