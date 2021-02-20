LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis results throughout the afternoon (Sun. 20th. February 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rescheduled for tonight’s main event, heavyweight contenders, Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis finally square off following the cancellation of their first attempted pairing back in November at UFC Vegas 15 amid a positive COVID-19 test result from the former.

Hoping to continue on his quest to his premier promotional title challenge, Lewis, like Blaydes headlines his second event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas — following his June unanimous decision victory over the recent feature, Alexander Volkov.

For New Orleans favourite, Lewis, a victory over the #2 ranked Blaydes would surely guarantee him his second title challenge under the UFC’s banner. Featuring in August of last year in a main event slot against common-foe, Aleksei Olienik, Lewis became the most prolific knockout artist in the history of the UFC’s heavyweight division, notching his eleventh stoppage via strikes.

In a co-main event matchup, Brazilian striker, Ketlen Vieira is rebooked to match with former Invicta FC bantamweight champion and one-time UFC featherweight title challenger, Yana Kunitskaya. Tipping the bantamweight scales at yesterday’s weigh-ins, Vieira was fined twenty percent of her fight purse, with the matchup proceeding at a 138-pound catchweight limit.

Manaus native, Vieira returned to the Octagon following her first promotional loss back in December of 2019 — taking a unanimous decision victory over Sijara Eubanks at UFC 252 last September.

Also returning to the win-column following a knockout loss of her own, Kunitskaya managed a unanimous judging win of her own against Julija Stoliarenko at UFC Vegas 6 in August.

UFC Vegas 19 Results: Blaydes vs. Lewis

Main Card: (ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis

Catchweight (138-pounds): Ketlen Vieira vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Featherweight: Darrick Minner vs. Charles Rosa

Heavyweight: Chris Daukaus vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Phil Hawes

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 5 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Danny Chavez vs. Jared Gordon

Bantamweight: John Casteneda vs. Eddie Wineland

Featherweight: Julian Erosa vs. Nate Landwehr

Flyweight: Shana Dobson vs. Casey O’Neill

Bantamweight: Drako Rodriguez vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Heavyweight: Serghei Spivac vs. Jared Vanderaa

Featherweight: Jamall Emmers vs. Chas Skelly