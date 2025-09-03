Shauna Bannon Considered the Betting Underdog Against Sam Hughes at UFC Paris

Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes will meet on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at UFC Fight Night in Paris, with the preliminary card beginning at noon local time.

Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes Odds

Opening odds, with the best betting sites, were nearly even, but Hughes quickly became the favorite. Current lines list Sam Hughes at around –400 and Shauna Bannon at about +250. These odds reflect confidence in Hughes’s experience and conditioning, and in her ability to dictate where the fight takes place.

Hughes is likely to win by decision, using her wrestling and volume striking to stay in control for all three rounds. Bannon’s best path to victory would be to land heavy kicks early or secure a takedown and look for a submission, but Hughes’s takedown defense and endurance make that difficult.

Shauna Bannon is a 31-year-old Irish strawweight who fights out of Holohan Martial Arts. She stands 5′5″ tall and has a professional record of six wins and one loss. Bannon began training in kickboxing as a child and turned professional in 2022. In her seven pro fights she has earned two victories by knockout and one by armbar submission. In the UFC she is 2–1, with wins by first-round armbar and split decision and a unanimous decision loss to Bruna Brasil.

Sam Hughes is a 33-year-old American strawweight based at Fortis MMA in Texas. A former NCAA Division I track and cross-country athlete, she holds degrees in accounting, finance, and sports management. Hughes began MMA training in 2016, turned pro in 2019, and has a 10–6 record with one knockout, three submissions, and five decision wins. In the UFC she is 4–2, most recently earning a split decision victory over Stephanie Luciano.

A win for Bannon would confirm her as an emerging contender in the strawweight division and show her power against a veteran wrestler-striker. Hughes needs a victory to build momentum after mixed results and move closer to the divisional rankings.

Bannon fights from a switch stance, relying on heavy leg kicks, power punches, and submission attempts when the fight goes to the ground. Hughes mixes high-pace striking with strong takedown defense and chain wrestling to control opponents over three rounds.

