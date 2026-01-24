Jean Silva Outslugs Arnold Allen in Entertaining Brawl – UFC 324 Highlights

Jean Silva delivered another exciting performance inside the Octagon, defeating Arnold Allen in the UFC 324 main card opener.

After a relatively slow start from Silva, the surging featherweight contender turned up the heat in the final seconds of the first, bumrushing Allen and looking for a buzzer-beating finish.

Unable to get the finish, we moved on to the second, where Silva continued to put pressure on Allen. Undeterred, Allen continued to fire back, mixing up his strikes brilliantly. However, it was Silva who landed the more impactful shots in the round. That ultimately sent us to the third for what could very well be a sudden-death round.

Allen looked to clinch up in the third, though Silva was quick to fight his way out of Allen’s grip and score a takedown of his own. With the clock down to the final 90 seconds, Silva insisted the two stand and trade in the center of the Octagon. Allen was more than willing and nearly paid the price, narrowly blocking a pair of sneaky head kicks from the Brazilian.

In the final moments, Silva slammed Allen to the mat and then proceeded to launch himself off of his opponent’s back before allowing the final seconds to tick off the clock.

Official Result: Jean Silva def. Arnold Allen vis unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva at UFC 324: