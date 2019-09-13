UFC Vancouver Weigh-In Results & Video Live Stream

Spread the word!













The UFC Vancouver weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion’s banner.

UFC Vancouver (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 16) is set to take place on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET.

Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje in a lightweight bout will headline the show while Glover Teixeira vs. Nikita Krylov in a light heavyweight bout serves as the co-headliner. Rounding out the six-bout main card is Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes in a heavyweight bout, Michel Pereira vs. Tristan Connelly in a welterweight bout, Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Uriah Hall in a middleweight bout, and Misha Cirkunov vs. Jim Crute in a light heavyweight bout.

UFC Vancouver Weigh-In Results

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Vancouver on Friday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Donald Cerrone () vs. Justin Gaethje ()

Nikita Krylov () vs. Glover Teixeira ()

Todd Duffee () vs. Jeff Hughes ()

Tristan Connelly () vs. Michel Pereira ()

Uriah Hall (184) vs. Antonio Carlos Junior ()

Misha Cirkunov (205.5) vs. Jim Crute (205)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)