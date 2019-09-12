Justin Gaethje Reveals He Nearly Pulled From Donald Cerrone Fight

Spread the word!













Justin Gaethje vs. Donald Cerrone nearly didn’t happen.

The two are set to scrap in the main event of UFC Vancouver this Saturday in what promises to be an entertaining fight. Yet, after his open workout, Gaethje spoke to reporters and revealed he was close to pulling out of the bout due to an eye injury.

“I’ll be honest to everyone, I’m wearing these sunglasses because I almost didn’t make it to this fight,” Gaethje said (via MMA Fighting). “I had an eye infection and I’m through that now and I just got off the plane about an hour and a half ago and I came straight here because I was not gonna miss this opportunity to work out and get the blood flowing and get my mind into fight week.

“So these lights are super bright, but I’m 100 percent ready to go. I’ve fought blind my whole life, so unless my eyes are cut out I’m fighting.”

Gaethje did not reveal what caused the eye infection but explained why he was wearing the sunglasses.

“I’m seeing drastic improvements every day. This is just a precaution,” Gaethje said of his sunglasses. “I wanted to keep my eyes open for you guys.”

Ultimately, Gaethje knows the importance of this fight and wants to have it happen. He knows the fight will end by knockout and assures he will make the walk to the Octagon.

“I’ve seen many doctors,” Gaethje said. “I’m cleared and I’m ready to go.”

