UFC Vancouver Results: Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje

LowKickMMA will be providing you with live UFC Vancouver results throughout the afternoon and evening (Sept. 14) at the Rogers Arena.
The main event sees Donald Cerrone take on Justin Gaethje in what promises to be fireworks. ‘Cowboy’ is coming off of a TKO loss to Tony Ferguson to snap his three-fight winning streak, including two at lightweight. Gaethje, meanwhile, is 3-2 overall in the UFC and on a two-fight winning streak where he knocked out James Vick and Edson Barboza in the first round.
Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC Vancouver’s results below, and make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA.
UFC Vancouver Results
Main Card:
- Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje
- Light heavyweight: Glover Teixeira vs. Nikita Krylov
- Heavyweight: Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes
- Catchweight (172 pounds): Michel Pereira vs. Tristan Connelly
- Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Antonio Carlos Junior
- Light heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov vs. Jim Crute
Prelims:
- Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Augusto Sakai
- Bantamweight: Cole Smith vs. Miles Johns
- Bantamweight: Brad Katona vs. Hunter Azure
- Featherweight: Chas Skelly vs. Jordan Griffin
- Bantamweight: Louis Smolka vs. Ryan MacDonald
- Lightweight: Kyle Prepolec vs. Austin Hubbard
**LowKickMMA’s live coverage of UFC Vancouver begins at 5:00 p.m. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**
If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!