UFC Vancouver Results: Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje

LowKickMMA will be providing you with live UFC Vancouver results throughout the afternoon and evening (Sept. 14) at the Rogers Arena.

The main event sees Donald Cerrone take on Justin Gaethje in what promises to be fireworks. ‘Cowboy’ is coming off of a TKO loss to Tony Ferguson to snap his three-fight winning streak, including two at lightweight. Gaethje, meanwhile, is 3-2 overall in the UFC and on a two-fight winning streak where he knocked out James Vick and Edson Barboza in the first round.

UFC Vancouver Results

Main Card:

Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje

Light heavyweight: Glover Teixeira vs. Nikita Krylov

Heavyweight: Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes

Catchweight (172 pounds): Michel Pereira vs. Tristan Connelly

Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Light heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov vs. Jim Crute

Prelims:

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Augusto Sakai

Bantamweight: Cole Smith vs. Miles Johns

Bantamweight: Brad Katona vs. Hunter Azure

Featherweight: Chas Skelly vs. Jordan Griffin

Bantamweight: Louis Smolka vs. Ryan MacDonald

Lightweight: Kyle Prepolec vs. Austin Hubbard

**LowKickMMA’s live coverage of UFC Vancouver begins at 5:00 p.m. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**