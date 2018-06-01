UFC Utica Preliminary Card Results: Sijara Eubanks Decisions Lauren Murphy

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, June 1, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC Utica. Headlining the card are Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Moraes, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Sijara Eubanks vs. Lauren Murphy in a women’s flyweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1. In round 1, Murphy got tagged a few times and Eubanks gets the takedown, but Murphy is back to her feet and back against the fence. Murphy was bleeding from her right temple. It was a Eubanks left that cut Murphy. Eubanks looks light on her feet, more aggressive, landing more strikes. In round 2, Murphy with a quick fence grab to ward off Eubanks’s takedown attempt. Murphy went for rubber guard, didn’t get it. Looking for a triangle choke and Eubanks stops that, too. Gets to work with some ground-and-pound. In round 3, Murphy going for a single leg and that just backfired. Eubanks just threw a Leonard Garcia-esque wild right hand. Both women clearly tired and pushing their strikes like crazy. Eubanks times her takedown well and puts Murphy on her back. The judges gave the win to Eubanks.

Nik Lentz vs. David Teymur is next in a lightweight bout. In round 1, beautiful left hand by Teymur forced Lentz’s gloves to touch the canvas. Two eye pokes and a clear fence grab by Teymur while defending a takedown. Teymur just poked Lentz in the eye twice and had two fence grabs all in order to defend one takedown attempt. In round 2, That lead leg of Lentz is getting tattooed. They continued to box. Lentz attempted a takedown but was well defended by Teymur. They exchanged to end the round. In round 3, Lentz is having real problems with Teymur’s footwork and evasiveness. Lentz goes for the arm-in guillotine and he doesn’t get it. There was the chance. Good right hand by Lentz. Needs a finish, though. Teymur got the decision win.

Chance Rencountre vs. Belal Muhammad is next in a welterweight bout. In round 1, Leg kicks galore in the early going. Chance Rencountre just ate a right straight left hook combo. Muhammad leading these changes and throwing that right hand often. Muhammad set the pace for most of the opening round against Recountre. In round 2, Ren Counter’s corner is asking for more forward movement and to angle off of Muhammad’s attacks followed by resetting. Early takedown by Muhammad to start round 2. Rencountre does well to get back to his feet. Muhammad got in on a deep double leg takedown and is not peppering Rencountre with ground and pound, but Rencountre got back to his feet. Muhammad was really starting to get in a groove late in the round. In round 3, Rencountre definitely got stunned by Muhammad’s hook to the jaw. Muhammad with a takedown and some hammerfists before Rencountre stands up again. One more takedown by Muhammad, this time he transitions to the back and wants the rear-naked choke. The judges gave the win to Muhammad by decision.

Gleison Tibau vs. Desmond Green in a lightweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts. In round 1, Tibau just charging and throwing some awful looking punches. Green off to a great start. Tibau can’t get the takedown. Not a ton of action in this round. In round 2, Green does a good job controlling the range with his punches in round one. Des Green has been warned for extending the fingers towards Tibau’s eyes. In round 3, Out of nowhere Tibau gets rocked with what looked like an uppercut. Green content to run out the clock and not finish a badly hurt opponent. They swing in the pocket and now Green is showboating. Green won the fight by decision.vs. Belal Muhammad is next in a welterweight bout.

Nathaniel Wood vs. Johnny Eduardo in a bantamweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card. In round 1, A short uppercut from Eduardo may have hurt Wood. Right hand and a body shot. Eduardo is tagging Wood with great shots. In round 2, They trade shots and then Eduardo shoots for a takedown and Wood winds up on top. Wood latches onto a d’arce choke and gets the tap.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Jose Torres vs. Jarred Brooks in a flyweight bout. In round 1, Torres ends up blocking one spinning backfist, then gets dropped with the same move seconds later, but on the other side. Brooks with a headlock and throwing knees to the shoulder. Torres is to his feet and back to striking. Excellent level change by Brooks and he takes Torres down and takes the back, with hooks in. He’s backpacked on him with a minute left in the round. In round 2, Jorres starts round 2 having to defend a takedown, then ate another right hand. Brooks spins again but Torres now has Brooks’ back. It appears that Brooks knocked himself out when he attempted to slam Torres to the mat.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8PM ET)



Female Flyweight: Sijara Eubanks def. Lauren Murphy by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)



Lightweight: David Teymur def. Nik Lentz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)



Welterweight: Belal Muhammad def. Chance Rencountre via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)



Lightweight: Desmond Green def. Gleison Tibau via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27)



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7PM ET)



Bantamweight: Nathaniel Wood def. Johnny Eduardo via Submission (D’Arce Choke) in Round 2.



Flyweight: Jose Torres def. Jarred Brooks by TKO (punches) at 2:55 of Round 2