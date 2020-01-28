UFC Twitter & Instagram Accounts Get Hacked

Spread the word!













The UFC had its official Twitter and Instagram accounts hacked earlier today (Tues. January 28, 2020).

In fact, whoever hacked the account actually identified themselves as a group called OurMine. Any Tweets or changes issued out by the group on Twitter have already been deleted, but you can see the original Tweet below.

As mentioned, the group also took aim at the UFC’s Instagram account, posting several of the same images. You can check them out below.

The group also claimed responsibility for hacking the several NFL teams’ social media accounts recently. Twitter ended up locking those accounts to prevent the hackers from doing any more damage. The NFL ended up releasing a statement on the hacks, while the UFC has not yet made any comment on the matter.

This is the second time a high-profile MMA Twitter account has been hacked in recent weeks. Just recently, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s Twitter account was hacked, and whoever was behind the cyberattack posted some very suggestive comments about Conor McGregor’s wife. This was just before McGregor’s UFC 246 fight against Donald Cerrone, which Usman was in attendance for.

The hacker also released Usman’s banking information, along with several more racist Tweets towards other athletes. Since, the issue has been resolved.

McGregor, however, shared his skepticism as to whether or not Usman’s account was truly hacked during his post-fight press conference.

“I’m skeptical of that [his account being hacked],” McGregor said. “One came early and it had all the hallmarks of that little weasel Ali [Abdelaziz]. They [his clients] give him control of the accounts. He has Frankie’s [Edgar] account, he has Henry’s [Cejudo] account. … The way the first one was written, I knew exactly where it came from. Then all of a sudden, a little bit heavier ones and then it became ‘a hackjob.’

“No, I don’t think it was Usman. I don’t know. I don’t care. It just had all the hallmarks of the man that’s done it in the past multiple times. I saw one [tweet] originally … and the first one had all the hallmarks of a man logging in and doing his thing like he does with all his other clients that he represents. This is happening since years. I’ve been dealing with this a long time so I know exactly what the suss is. Whatever.”

