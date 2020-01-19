Conor McGregor ‘Skeptical’ About Kamaru Usman’s Twitter Being Hacked, Taking Aim At His Family

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor believes there is only one culprit for a series of tweets from UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday night after getting the TKO finish in just 40 seconds. Usman was notably in attendance as there has been talk of the pair facing each other in recent weeks.

However, earlier in the day, there were a series of tweets from Usman’s Twitter account which was allegedly hacked. Among them were lewd messages about McGregor and his family. They can be seen below (viewer discretion is advised):

Yikes the hackers did Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman bad#UFC246 pic.twitter.com/OLPkaDaBQi — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) January 19, 2020

McGregor caught wind of one of the tweets and when asked about it during the UFC 246 post-fight press conference, he revealed his number one culprit — Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz:

“I’m skeptical of that [his account being hacked],” McGregor responded. “One came early and it had all the hallmarks of that little weasel Ali [Abdelaziz]. They [his clients] give him control of the accounts. He has Frankie’s [Edgar] account, he has Henry’s [Cejudo] account. … The way the first one was written, I knew exactly where it came from. Then all of a sudden, a little bit heavier ones and then it became ‘a hackjob.’

“No, I don’t think it was Usman. I don’t know. I don’t care. It just had all the hallmarks of the man that’s done it in the past multiple times. I saw one [tweet] originally … and the first one had all the hallmarks of a man logging in and doing his thing like he does with all his other clients that he represents. This is happening since years. I’ve been dealing with this a long time so I know exactly what the suss is. Whatever.”

Abdelaziz has notably been known to regularly tweet from the Twitter accounts of his many clients, such that it has become comical. However, based on the content of the tweets from Usman’s account, it does look like it was a genuine hacker rather than the notorious manager.

What do you think?