After 7 UFC Victories, Top Ten Athlete Asks What They Gotta Do To Get Featured in the UFC Video Game

Slated for the biggest fight of her Octagon tenure to date, Jasmine Jasudavicius seems to be preoccupied with her lack of appearance in the EA Sports UFC 5 video game since it’s release — pleading with the brand to introduce her character into the game ahead of her UFC 315 return fight.

Jasudavicius, the current number nine ranked flyweight contender, is set to return to action on home soil in Montreal, taking on former undisputed strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade in a high-stakes pairing in her native ‘Great White North’.

And in the midst of an impressive four-fight rise which has seen her capture the number nine rank at the flyweight limit, Jasudavicius most recently took out former vacant bantamweight title challenger, Mayra Bueno Silva at the beginning of the month in a unanimous decision win at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia.

Jasmine Jasudavicius calls for inclusion in EA Sports UFC 5 video game

However, on social media this week, ahead of her return at UFC 315, Ontario native, Jasudavicius has pleaded with EA Sports to insert her player model and character into the UFC 5 video game.

“What’s a girl gotta do to get in the damn game!” Jasmine Jasudavicius posted on X in a tweet replying to EA Sports.

What’s a girl gotta do to get in the damn game! 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/ciIwVC6rGO — Jasmine Jasudavicius (@JasJasudavicius) February 26, 2025

Failing to land in the virtual Octagon this time around via the newest patch release, EA Sports have confirmed they are adding Michael ‘Venom’ Page to the middleweight division following his shutout win over Shara Magomedov in the Middle East earlier this month.

Furthermore, in their sole roster addition, Brazilian strawweight, Iasmin Lucino — who boasts the number seven at the strawweight limit, has been added to UFC 5, following her win over compatriot, Marina Rodriguez at UFC 307 back in October of last year.