UFC Stockholm Results: Christos Giagos Outclasses Damir Hadzovic

Next up on the UFC Stockholm main card is a lightweight bout between Damir Hadzovic and Christos Giagos.

Round 1:

Giagos lands a hard body kick to get things started. Hadzovic stuffs a nice takedown attempt. A nice leg kick lands for Giagos, and he follows up with a bod kick, right into a huge takedown into side control. Hadzovic scrambles to his feet nicely, only to get taken down by Giagos again. Hadzovic and hits Giagos with some hard shots to end the round.

Round 2:

Both men come out hard in the second round, Hadzovic looking a bit rocked after a lead uppercut but maintains his composure. Some nice combinations being put together by Giagos now, who senses that Hadzovic is less than 100 percent.

Giagos with a nice takedown into half guard. Back to the feet for Hadzovic, but Giagos again with the takedown, going to try to take the back of Hadzovic against the cage. Hadzovic is again able to get back to his feet.

Body kick from Giagos who follows up with a failed takedown attempt. Both men are very tired at this point. Hadzovic puts Giagos on his back with a perfectly timed takedown to end the round.

Round 3:

A nice takedown from Giagos early on to start the round. Hadzovic gets to his feet after Giagos stood up to adjust position. Hadzovic catches Giagos with a left hook as he circles away, but Giagos makes him pay with a quick takedown, which Hadzovic gets back to his feet after pretty quickly.

Hadzovic lands a nice shot, and Giagos is put on his back after failing to takedown Hadzovic. Giagos throws up a triangle attempt for a split second while on the ground. Nothing of significance lands for Hadzovic as he is on top, and Giagos gets to his feet to end the round, and the fight.

Official Result: Christos Giagos def. Damir Hadzovic via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28)