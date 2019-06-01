UFC Stockholm Results: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith

Today (Sat. June 1, 2019) UFC Stockholm goes down from the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.
Former 205-pound title challengers Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith collide in the main event. Also, another interesting light heavyweight affair takes place on the main card. Jimi Manuwa faces off against Aleksandar Rakic in the co-featured spot.
Makwan Amirkhani also makes his return, taking on Chris Fishgold. Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC Stockholm results here below:
Main Card (ESPN+, 1 P.M. ET)
- Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith
- Jimi Manuwa vs. Aleksandar Rakic
- Makwan Amirkhani vs. Chris Fishgold
- Damir Hadzovic vs. Christos Giagos
- Daniel Teymur vs. Sung Bin Jo
Prelims (ESPN 2, 10 A.M. ET)
- Sergey Khandozhko vs. Rostem Akman
- Tonya Evinger vs. Lina Lansberg
- Leonardo Santos vs. Stevie Ray
- Nick Hein vs. Frank Camacho
- Bea Malecki vs. Duda Santana
- Devin Clark def. Darko Stosic via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Joel Alvarez vs. Danilo Belluardo via R2 TKO (punches, 2:22)
