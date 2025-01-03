Belal Muhammad embarasses Sean Strickland over Islamaphobic tirade

ByRoss Markey
Undisputed welterweight kingpin, Belal Muhammad has hit out in response to a brutal Islamaphobic tirade issued by rival, Sean Strickland — in which the middleweight title challenger claimed the religion and its followers were not “compatible” with America nor its culture.

Strickland, the current number one ranked middleweight contender, is slated to return to action as soon as next month, headlining UFC 312 in a return to Australia in a title rematch with the incumbent, Dricus du Plessis — attempting to avenge a prior decision loss dating back to a year ago.

Most recently featuring in the co-headliner of UFC 302 back in June, Strickland would retain his rank as number one contender at 185lbs with a split judging win over former title challenger, Paulo Costa.

However, landing himself in major hot water on social media across the course of this week, Strickland launched a series of posts on his official X account, claiming the Islamic religion and its followers were not “compatible” with America and its cultures.

“Islamic extremist…… You mean people who actually follow the Qurans teaching?” Sean Strickland posted on his official X account. “Islam contributes nothing to the world besides violence and oppression. It is not compatible with America and freedom.

“Sean “have you read the Quran” I’ve read the highlights,” Sean Strickland posted. “Rape. murder.torture.war. jihad. stoning Quran 4:24 Mohammed “infidelity is wrong, unless it’s your female slave, rape her all you want” Not fucking compatible with America…….

“America is a country of Christ,” Sean Strickland commented. “You could be Christian, catholic, atheist BUT our core values is that of Christ. I have nothing against Islam or Muslims BUT!!!!!!!! Islam should stay in Islamic countries. Although you would all benefit from Christ. *I’m agnostic”

Belal Muhammad mocks Sean Strickland following Islamaphobic tirade

Receiving the flak of Illinois native, Belal Muhammad — Strickland’s history of abuse from his deceased father was brought up in a vicious barb by the current middleweight kingpin.

“Wasn’t this the guy crying because his Christian American dad used to touch him,” Belal Muhammad posted in response to Sean Strickland.

