UFC St. Petersburg Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Face Lengthy Sits

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC St. Petersburg, it’s their time to face those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

UFC St. Petersburg took place on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia. The main card aired on ESPN + at 1pm ET. The preliminary card aired ESPN 2 at 10am ET.

Alistair Overeem vs. Aleksei Oleinik in a heavyweight bout served as the headliner. In the co-main event, Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan in a lightweight bout took place.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Marcelo Golm vs. Sergei Pavlovich in a heavyweight bout, Devin Clark vs. Ivan Shtyrkov in a light heavyweight bout, Roxanne Modafferi vs. Antonina Shevchenko in a women’s flyweight bout, and Alen Amedovski vs. Krzysztof Jotko in a middleweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Oleinik and Seungwoo Choi being on the shelf for 180 days. Oleinik suffered a left rib fracture that must get cleared by an orthopedic doctor. Overeem won the fight via technical knockout in round one.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Aleksei Oleinik: Suspended 180 days for left rib fracture unless cleared from orthopedic doctor

Seungwoo Choi: Suspended 180 days unless cleared by nasal X-ray; minimum suspension of 45 days for hard bout

Marcelo Golm: Suspended 60 days for knockout with 45 days of no contact

Marcin Tybura: Suspended 60 days for TKO with 45 days of no contact

Gadzhimurad Antigulov: Suspended 60 days for knockout with 45 days of no contact

Rafael Fiziev: Suspended 60 days for TKO with 45 days of no contact

Alen Amedovski: Suspended 30 days for right eyebrow laceration and 21 days of no contact

Shamil Abdurakhimov: Suspended 30 days for lip laceration and 21 days of no contact

Alistair Overeem: Mandatory seven-day suspension

Islam Makhachev: Mandatory seven-day suspension

Arman Tsarukyan: Mandatory seven-day suspension

Sergei Pavlovich: Mandatory seven-day suspension

Roxanne Modafferi: Mandatory seven-day suspension

Antonina Shevchenko: Mandatory seven-day suspension

Krzysztof Jotko: Mandatory seven-day suspension

Movsar Evloev: Mandatory seven-day suspension

Sultan Aliev: Mandatory seven-day suspension

Keita Nakamura: Mandatory seven-day suspension

Alexander Yakovlev: Mandatory seven-day suspension

Alex Da Silva: Mandatory seven-day suspension

Michal Oleksiejczuk: Mandatory seven-day suspension

Magomed Mustaev: Mandatory seven-day suspension