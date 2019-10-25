UFC Singapore Staff Predictions: Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren

Spread the word!













UFC on ESPN+ 20 will go down early tomorrow morning (Sat. October 26, 2019) from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Mixed martial arts (MMA) fans will be keeping a close eye on the main event, which features Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren in a five-round welterweight collision.

The winner will no doubt be considered to be the best grappler in the UFC. We here at LowKickMMA have compiled our UFC Singapore staff predictions for the Maia vs. Askren main event. Check them out below.

UFC Singapore Staff Predictions

Jon Fuentes:

While some MMA fans may not like it when two grapplers go at it, I, for one, can not wait for this fight. Ben Askren vs. Demian Maia will no doubt solidify who the best grappler in the UFC truly is. Maia has struggled in the past with high-caliber wrestlers, which is exactly what he’ll get with Askren – who is no slouch in the jiu-jitsu department himself. I see Askren getting the decision win in this one, possibly picking up a stoppage via ground-and-pound. (Prediction: Ben Askren)

Abhinav Kini:

I expect this to be a great matchup but I’m not entirely sure it’ll be completely on the ground. Askren is a high-level grappler but it would be too risky for him to fully engage with Maia down there, especially as it could damage his title hopes if he loses twice in a row. He doesn’t have the best striking either, so much so that Maia may even have the advantage there. I’m leaning towards Maia. (Prediction: Demian Maia)

Cole Shelton:

Ben Askren vs. Demian Maia is a grappler’s delight that is a very interesting fight. Askren has to be smart on his takedowns or he will get caught by a submission. We have also seen Maia struggle against wrestlers which will happen here as Askren will use his wrestling and pressure to grind out a decision win. (Prediction: Ben Askren)

