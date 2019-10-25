UFC Singapore Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

UFC on ESPN+ 20 goes down early tomorrow morning (Sat. October 26, 2019) from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. In the main event of the night, a phenomenal grappler’s delight main event goes down between Demian Maia and Ben Askren.
In the co-main event, Michael Johnson meets Stevie Ray at lightweight. The UFC has compiled a great card for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans to enjoy in Singapore. Check out the UFC Singapore full fight card, start times, and how to watch below.
UFC Singapore Full Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN+, 8 a.m. ET)
- Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren
- Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Stevie Ray
- Lightweight: Frank Camacho vs. Beneil Dariush
- Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Don’Tale Mayes
- Welterweight: Muslim Salikhov vs. Laureano Staropoli
Preliminaries (ESPN+, 5 a.m. ET)
- Women’s strawweight: Randa Markos vs. Ashley Yoder
- Lightweight: Alex White vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Featherweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Movsar Evloev
- Heavyweight: Maurice Greene vs. Sergei Pavlovich
- Women’s strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexandra Albu
- Heavyweight: Raphael Pessoa Nunes vs. Jeff Hughes
Will you be tuning into UFC Singapore early tomorrow morning?If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!
- Tony Ferguson Calls Out Light Heavyweight Champ Jon Jones
- Justin Gaethje Shares DM Sent To Conor McGregor (Photo)
- UFC 241 Weigh-In Results: Main & Co-Main Event Set