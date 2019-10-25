UFC Singapore Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













UFC on ESPN+ 20 goes down early tomorrow morning (Sat. October 26, 2019) from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. In the main event of the night, a phenomenal grappler’s delight main event goes down between Demian Maia and Ben Askren.

In the co-main event, Michael Johnson meets Stevie Ray at lightweight. The UFC has compiled a great card for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans to enjoy in Singapore. Check out the UFC Singapore full fight card, start times, and how to watch below.

UFC Singapore Full Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 a.m. ET)

Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren

Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Stevie Ray

Michael Johnson vs. Stevie Ray Lightweight: Frank Camacho vs. Beneil Dariush

Frank Camacho vs. Beneil Dariush Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Ciryl Gane vs. Don’Tale Mayes Welterweight: Muslim Salikhov vs. Laureano Staropoli

Preliminaries (ESPN+, 5 a.m. ET)

Women’s strawweight: Randa Markos vs. Ashley Yoder

Randa Markos vs. Ashley Yoder Lightweight: Alex White vs. Rafael Fiziev

Alex White vs. Rafael Fiziev Featherweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Movsar Evloev

Enrique Barzola vs. Movsar Evloev Heavyweight: Maurice Greene vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Maurice Greene vs. Sergei Pavlovich Women’s strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexandra Albu

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexandra Albu Heavyweight: Raphael Pessoa Nunes vs. Jeff Hughes

Will you be tuning into UFC Singapore early tomorrow morning?