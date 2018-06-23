UFC Singapore Bonuses: St. Preux’s Comeback Submission Earns Him $50,000

UFC Fight Night 132 emanated this morning (Saturday, June 23, 2018) from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The slate was main-evented by a welterweight clash between veteran action fighter Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and up-and-comer Leon Edwards. Their fight was contested at a simmer for much of the full 25 minutes, with the Brit controlling most of the action with his power and distance management. Though Edwards earned a unanimous decision in the biggest win of his career, he would not take home any bonus money.

Fighting in the co-main event, Ovince St. Preux did with a Performance of the Night. His short but back-and-forth battle with Tyson Pedro ended in under four minutes. Pedro hit OSP with a head kick and then dropped him to the base of the fence with a right hand. The Tennessean popped up and reversed a takedown attempt to end up in top position. Soon after, he had a kimura grip on Pedro’s arm and transitioned to the straight armlock. OSP’s strength was on full display, as he elicited the tap a moment later, earning an extra $50,000 in the process.

On the undercard, 20-year-old Chinese prospect Song Yadong moved his record to 2-0 in the UFC by taking out Felipe Arantes in the second round. Yadong was able to counter failed takedowns by the Brazilian, get on top, and beat him up. Late in the second frame, with Arantes’ back to the cage, Yadong unleashed a vicious elbow over the top that put down the BJJ brown belt. Coffin-nail punches brought an end to it with one second left in the round. “The Terminator” will pocket an extra $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for his efforts.

Also in preliminary action, the Fight of the Night went to featherweight strikers Rolando Dy and Shane Young. The two traded heavy leather on the feet for the duration of the fight. Young hurt the Filipino with a vicious elbow strike late in the second round. Rocked and compromised, Dy covered up against the cage, where “Sugar” Shane swarmed. Dy fell to his knees, forcing the referee to jump in on his behalf, but both men will leave Singapore $50,000 richer for their entertaining scrap.

