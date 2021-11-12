Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former interim champ Tony Ferguson may never fight, but their trash talk lives on.

Nurmagomedov has remained in the public eye despite retiring last year following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. He’s come to the defense of his protege, Islam Makhachev, and vouched for him to get a lightweight title shot next.

This has included back-and-forths on social media with Gaethje and others. But now, his old rival Ferguson has stepped to the plate to take a jab at Nurmagomedov.

Listen You Fat Phuck @TeamKhabib Last Time I Saw You, Ya Ran Off To A Different Country Like A Little Bitch To Avoid Our Title Fight. The Time Before That Ya Faked A Stomach Ache To Get Out Of Our Title Fight. Shut Cha’Trap. Leave The Man Shit To The Ones On The Front Line 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/JsPp3CogRb — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 12, 2021

After getting word of Ferguson’s tweet, Nurmagomedov didn’t respond in kind and alluded to Ferguson’s recent struggles in the octagon.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson Were Supposed to Fight Multiple Times During Their Careers

For the last three years Tony Ferguson you never won a single round in the @ufc some of the rounds you lost 10:8. Since 2015 you won only one fighter from top 15.

Tony, it’s a clear picture here, I’m not gonna go low and personal, not gonna insult you. It’s just a facts. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) November 12, 2021

“For the last three years Tony Ferguson [hasn’t] won a single round in the UFC,” Nurmagomedov said. “Some of the rounds you lost 10-8. Since 2015, you’ve [beat] only one fighter in the Top 15. Tony, it’s a clear picture here, I’m not gonna go low and personal, not gonna insult you. It’s just facts.”

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson’s beef has spanned years. They were supposed to fight on numerous occasions, but something always happened to get in the way. Whether it be injury or travel issues, something always stood in the way of UFC fans getting to see a dream matchup between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson.

Nurmagomedov went on to retire undefeated with defenses over Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Conor McGregor. He’s widely regarded as one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time.

Ferguson is still awaiting an opponent for his return to the cage, as he looks to get back on track at lightweight. He’s lost three bouts in a row.

