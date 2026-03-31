UFC Seattle Power Rankings: Rating The Night’s Big Winners At Climate Pledge Arena

The UFC’s Octagon traveled north to Seattle, Washington, where the fighters delivered in front of a raucous crowd at Climate Pledge Arena on a spectacular night of fights at UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer.

Here are our power rankings for the main card winners from UFC Seattle.

UFC Seattle Power Rankings

Alexa Grasso

Former women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso bounced back from a two-fight skid with one of the finishes of 2026 as she rendered the in-form Maycee Barber unconscious with one of the scariest sequences we’ve seen in the UFC for a long time.

Grasso walked Barber onto a huge shot that dropped “The Future” to the mat, and immediately locked up a rear-naked choke on Barber before the referee could intervene. The choke wasn’t needed, as Barber was already out from the punch, and the official’s stoppage was perfectly timed.

But, rather than make a quick recovery and return to her feet, Barber laid out on the canvas with her eyes open, but unresponsive. It was a scary moment, as medics attended to the fighter to let her slowly come back around. But the lengthy period with Barber seemingly unconscious was pretty scary to see.

That didn’t detract from Grasso’s incredible performance, however. The Mexican starlet proved that she’s still a serious threat to the flyweight title, and she warned that a fully-fit Grasso is a different proposition to the fighter we’d seen in her previous fights.

Whether it’s a title shot or a title eliminator next, Grasso’s next fight is going to be huge, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see her in action during International Fight Week next. But if she gets her wish, she’d return to action in her hometown of Guadalajara, with Grasso asking not for an opponent, but for a fight on home soil.

Joe Pyfer

From a raw Contender Series hopeful, Joe Pyfer has made a meteoric rise to the sharp end of the UFC’s middleweight division, and on Saturday night, “Bodybagz” gatecrashed the division’s elite with a second-round TKO of former two-time champion Israel Adesanya in Saturday night’s main event.

Pyfer’s punch power was well-known and respected before Saturday’s headliner, but his overall MMA game perhaps wasn’t quite as well regarded. That will change after that performance, as he overcame Adesanya’s slicker, more accurate striking with sheer toughness, punch power, and a dominant ground game as he eventually sent the former champ to the canvas and battered him with ground and pound to secure the career-changing victory.

Pyfer will surely get a huge fight next. And, while it might still be thought of as a bit of a stretch, the prospect of a matchup between former champion Dricus Du Plessis and Pyfer would make for an absolute dogfight of a matchup for later this summer.

Terrance McKinney

There are seemingly three certainties in life: death, taxes, and Terrance McKinney fights not getting out of the first round.

Only four of McKinney’s 26 career fights have gone beyond five minutes, and each of his last 14 wins have come in the first round. The latest came on Saturday night, when he blasted his way past Kyle Nelson in just 24 seconds for his ninth career knockout victory.

McKinney’s all gas, no brakes approach makes him an exciting addition to every fight card he’s on, but we’re still unsure just where he sits in the UFC’s lightweight division. When he’s on, he’s almost unstoppable. But, as we’ve seen from his fights against Chris Duncan and Esteban Ribovics over the past couple of years, he can also get caught.

It means that whenever McKinney fights, the advice is simple: Don’t blink!

Lerryan Douglas

Brazil’s Lerryan Douglas had a debut to remember as he scored a statement stoppage victory over a seasoned veteran to kick off his UFC career in style.

Douglas needed less than a round to finish Julian Erosa with strikes to announce his arrival in the UFC’s talent-stacked featherweight division, as the hard-hitting Brazilian showcased his heavy-handed striking to impressive effect.

It was a brilliant debut from the Contender Series graduate. And, at the age of 30, the former LFA champion is likely to be a man in a hurry as he looks to climb the 145-pound ranks as swiftly as possible.

Yousri Belgaroui

On another week, Yousri Belgaroui’s sophomore UFC appearance would have earned a higher spot on our Power Rankings list, and maybe banked a $100k UFC bonus.

The Tunisian-Dutch striker made a big impression in Seattle as he battled back and forth with the previously undefeated – and highly-touted – Mansur Abdul-Malik before eventually breaking him down and finishing him with strikes in the third round.

Belgaroui’s calmness and composure in the white-hot heat of the Octagon stood out as he put his world-class kickboxing skills to good use to score a TKO finish mid-way through the final round.

Third-round finishes seem to be his specialty lately – he earned his UFC contract with a third-round TKO on Dana White’s Contender Series, then stopped Azamat Bekoev with strikes in Round 3 on his UFC debut last October.

Now he’s added another third-round stoppage with his finish of Abdul-Malik as he showed that, after swapping kickboxing gloves for MMA gloves, he’s every bit as dangerous in his new sport.

Michael Chiesa

Finally, Michael Chiesa bowed out with a first-round finish of Niko Price as he brought the curtain down on his fighting career with his signature rear-naked choke finish.

Chiesa was simply too good for Price as he quickly got the fight to the canvas. And, once he got it there, he needed precious little time to take “The Hybrid’s” back and lock up the RNC for the win.

It was the perfect send-off for an emotional Chiesa, who closed the fighting chapter of his career in his home state, with his friends and family, including his mother, in the stands.

It’s not the last we’ll see of Chiesa, however. The Spokane Valley man has already established himself as the lead analyst for UFC BJJ, and he’s sure to form part of other UFC broadcasts in the months and years ahead.