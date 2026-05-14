Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven betting breakdown: Is the underdog worth a shot in Egypt?

Oleksandr Usyk defends his WBC heavyweight title against Rico Verhoeven on May 23 at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. The bout, called “Glory in Giza,” marks the first world title fight at the ancient site and streams on DAZN. It’s set for 12 rounds with no weight limit in the heavyweight division.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven Odds

Bookmakers have Usyk priced at 1/20 or -2000, which points to an implied win chance of about 89-90%, while Verhoeven sits at 8/1 to +800, around 10-11%, with the draw near 28/1. Lines were a bit tighter earlier, with Usyk around 1/18 and Verhoeven closer to 10/1, but the market has moved further toward the champion. Method-of-victory odds lean the same way, with Usyk by knockout or TKO at 1/6 or -590 and Verhoeven by stoppage out at 14/1 or +1400. Usyk on points is available at around +500 in some markets, while round betting leans toward an earlier finish, including +700 for Usyk in round five and prices as long as +4000 for round 12; for readers who also play boxing casino games here, those numbers show just how wide the gap is between the favorite and the underdog.

Usyk enters with a 24-0 record, 15 knockouts. The Ukrainian southpaw, now 39, won Olympic gold in 2012 and claimed undisputed cruiserweight honors before moving up. He took WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight belts from Anthony Joshua in 2021, defended them, then unified all four against Tyson Fury in 2024 and 2025. His latest win came via fifth-round knockout over Daniel Dubois in July 2025 at Wembley.

Verhoeven, 37 from the Netherlands, steps up from kickboxing where he holds a 60-10 mark with 20 knockouts. At 6’5″ with a slight reach edge, the orthodox fighter trains in Zevenbergen and once tried MMA, stopping Viktor Bogutzki in 2015. His pro boxing ledger stands at 1-0, one knockout, from a 2014 debut. He joins boxing after dominating Glory Kickboxing as heavyweight champion for a decade.

Lines range from +800 to +1360 across books. A $10 wager at +800 returns $90 total, or $80 profit. At +900, the same bet yields $100 total, $90 profit. Higher odds like +1156 give $125.60 total on $10, $115.60 profit. Implied probability sits at 7-11%, so payouts reflect the risk. Public money flows to Verhoeven despite the gap. Stake what fits your bankroll.

Rico Verhoeven has dominated heavyweight kicboxing for over a decade with over one dozen defenses of his title plus more victories in non-title bouts. He has competed in several tournaments in that time and has always walked away with gold.

Usyk’s 23-fight edge, footwork, and experience against top boxers make the Dutchman a long shot. Bettors chasing +800 get payout potential, but stats point to Usyk holding the belt.