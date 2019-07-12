UFC Sacramento Weigh-In Results: All Fights Set

Spread the word!













The UFC Sacramento weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

UFC Sacramento (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 13) is set to take place on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET.

Germaine de Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd in a women’s bantamweight bout will headline the show. In the co-headliner, Urijah Faber takes on Ricky Simon at bantamweight. Rounding out the five-bout main card is Mirsad Bektic vs. Josh Emmett in a featherweight bout, Karl Roberson and Wellington Turman at middleweight, and Cezar Ferreira vs. Marvin Vettori in a middleweight tilt.

Check out this morning’s weigh-ins results below.

UFC Sacramento Weigh-In Results

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Sacramento on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Germaine de Randamie (136) vs. Aspen Ladd (135)

Urijah Faber (135.5) vs. Ricky Simon (134.5)

Mirsad Bektic (145) vs. Josh Emmett (146)

Karl Roberson (185.5) vs. Wellington Turman (185)

Cezar Ferreira (185.5) vs. Marvin Vettori (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)