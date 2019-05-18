Spread the word!













UFC Rochester preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, May 18, 2019) will come from in the form of UFC Rochester. Headlining the card are Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Lee, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Women’s bantamweight bout: Sijara Eubanks vs. Aspen Ladd

Lightweight bout: Desmond Green vs. Charles Jourdain

Welterweight bout: Michel Pereira vs. Danny Roberts

Featherweight bout: Grant Dawson vs. Mike Trizano

Light heavyweight bout: Patrick Cummins vs. Ed Herman

Middleweight bout: Zak Cummings vs. Trevin Giles

Featherweight bout: Julio Arce vs. Julian Erosa

