Former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, and avid gamer, Robert Whittaker has been added to the renowned RPG video game, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – as a companion, courtesy of a semi-official mod from the game’s developer, Bethesda.

Robert Whittaker is booked to headline UFC 271 in February against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya

Auckland native, Whittaker, a former undisputed middleweight champion under the UFC’s banner, is slated to make his Octagon return at UFC 271 on February 12. against reigning division champion, past-foe, Israel Adesanya in a championship rematch at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Whittaker, an avid gamer, and Twitch streamer, is now available in Skyrim as a companion courtesy of the aforenoted mod, appearing under the alias of Robert The Reaper – sporting similar tattoos on his upper right arm as the New Zealander.

The mod, which was created by professional modder, Virginia ‘Steelfeathers’ Smith – features the voice of Whittaker as Robert The Reaper – and the former champion has even posted footage of him interacting with his video game equivalent – where he admitted he was “starstruck” and joked that his addition to the RPG game was his “greatest achievement.”

Robert Whittaker acts as an ambassador for the developer, Bethesda in the Oceania region, and has helped promote The Elder Scrolls franchise, as well as other triple-a titles including the Fallout series since embarking in his ambassadorial role.

In the midst of a three-fight winning streak since dropping his middleweight title to Adesanya back in 2019, Whittaker has embarked on an impressive spree of three consecutive unanimous decision wins over former UFC title challengers, Darren Till, and Kelvin Gastelum – in between a ‘Fight Island’ judging success against Jared Cannonier.

23-5 as a professional, Whittaker has lodged other professional victories over the likes of Yoel Romero, Jacare Souza, Derek Brunson, Uriah Hall, and Brad Tavares to name a few. Whittaker also clinched The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes crown back in 2012.

