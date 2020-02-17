UFC Rio Rancho Reebok Payouts: Diego Sanchez Ties For Top Spot

The UFC Rio Rancho Reebok payouts are in after this past weekend’s (Sat. February 15, 2020) event from the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.
In the main event of the night, Jan Blachowicz knocked out Corey Anderson in the first round of their light heavyweight showdown. Blachowicz is now likely next in line for a shot at the championship. Both men, however, took home $10,000 from Reebok. In the co-main event, welterweights Diego Sanchez and Michel Pereira locked horns. Sanchez was awarded the victory by way of a disqualification after eating an illegal knee from Pereira. Also, Sanchez banked $20,000 from Reebok, while Pereira took home $3,500.
Sanchez tied Tim Means and Jim Miller as the highest earners from Reebok on the card. You can check out the full UFC Rio Rancho Reebok payouts below, courtesy of MMA Junkie.
UFC Rio Rancho Reebok Payouts
- Jan Blachowicz: $10,000
def. Corey Anderson: $10,000
- Diego Sanchez: $20,000
def. Michel Pereira: $3,500
- Montana De La Rosa: $4,000
def. Mara Romero Borella: $4,000
- Brok Weaver: $3,500
def. Kazula Vargas: $3,500
- Ray Borg: $10,000
def. Rogerio Bontorin: $3,500
- Lando Vannata: $5,000
def. Yancy Medeiros: $10,000
- Daniel Rodriguez: $3,500
def. Tim Means: $20,000
- John Dodson: $15,000
def. Nathaniel Wood: $4,000
- Scott Holtzman: $5,000
def. Jim Miller: $20,000
- Devin Clark: $5,000
def. Dequan Townsend: $3,500
- Merab Dvalishvili: $4,000
def. Casey Kenney: $3,500
- Macy Chiasson: $4,000
def. Shanna Young: $3,500
- Raulian Paiva: $3,500
def. Mark De La Rosa: $5,000
