UFC Rio Rancho Reebok Payouts: Diego Sanchez Ties For Top Spot

Spread the word!













The UFC Rio Rancho Reebok payouts are in after this past weekend’s (Sat. February 15, 2020) event from the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

In the main event of the night, Jan Blachowicz knocked out Corey Anderson in the first round of their light heavyweight showdown. Blachowicz is now likely next in line for a shot at the championship. Both men, however, took home $10,000 from Reebok. In the co-main event, welterweights Diego Sanchez and Michel Pereira locked horns. Sanchez was awarded the victory by way of a disqualification after eating an illegal knee from Pereira. Also, Sanchez banked $20,000 from Reebok, while Pereira took home $3,500.

Sanchez tied Tim Means and Jim Miller as the highest earners from Reebok on the card. You can check out the full UFC Rio Rancho Reebok payouts below, courtesy of MMA Junkie.

UFC Rio Rancho Reebok Payouts

Jan Blachowicz: $10,000

def. Corey Anderson: $10,000

def. Corey Anderson: $10,000 Diego Sanchez: $20,000

def. Michel Pereira: $3,500

def. Michel Pereira: $3,500 Montana De La Rosa: $4,000

def. Mara Romero Borella: $4,000

def. Mara Romero Borella: $4,000 Brok Weaver: $3,500

def. Kazula Vargas: $3,500

def. Kazula Vargas: $3,500 Ray Borg: $10,000

def. Rogerio Bontorin: $3,500

def. Rogerio Bontorin: $3,500 Lando Vannata: $5,000

def. Yancy Medeiros: $10,000

def. Yancy Medeiros: $10,000 Daniel Rodriguez: $3,500

def. Tim Means: $20,000

def. Tim Means: $20,000 John Dodson: $15,000

def. Nathaniel Wood: $4,000

def. Nathaniel Wood: $4,000 Scott Holtzman: $5,000

def. Jim Miller: $20,000

def. Jim Miller: $20,000 Devin Clark: $5,000

def. Dequan Townsend: $3,500

def. Dequan Townsend: $3,500 Merab Dvalishvili: $4,000

def. Casey Kenney: $3,500

def. Casey Kenney: $3,500 Macy Chiasson: $4,000

def. Shanna Young: $3,500

def. Shanna Young: $3,500 Raulian Paiva: $3,500

def. Mark De La Rosa: $5,000

What do you make of the UFC Rio Rancho Reebok payouts?