UFC Rio Rancho Results: Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Rio Rancho results throughout tonight (Sat. February 15, 2020) from the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

In the main event of the night, UFC light heavyweights Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz will go head-to-head. The winner could very well challenge for the division’s championship next. Also, in the co-main event, UFC welterweights Michel Pereira and Diego Sanchez will collide. The UFC has compiled a great card for the Rio Rancho crowd.

Check out our UFC Rio Rancho results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA:

UFC Rio Rancho Results

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET):

Light heavyweight: Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz

Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz Welterweight: Michel Pereira vs. Diego Sanchez

Michel Pereira vs. Diego Sanchez Women’s flyweight: Mara Romero Borella vs. Montana De La Rosa

Mara Romero Borella vs. Montana De La Rosa Lightweight: Brok Weaver def. Kazula Vargas via R1 DQ (illegal knee, 4:02)

Brok Weaver def. Kazula Vargas via R1 DQ (illegal knee, 4:02) Catchweight (128 pounds): Ray Borg def. Rogerio Bontorin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)

Ray Borg def. Rogerio Bontorin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25) Lightweight: Lando Vannata def. Yancy Medeiros via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET):

Welterweight: Daniel Rodriguez def. Tim Means via R2 submission (guillotine choke, 3:37)

Daniel Rodriguez def. Tim Means via R2 submission (guillotine choke, 3:37) Bantamweight: John Dodson def. Nathaniel Wood via R3 TKO (punches, 0:16)

John Dodson def. Nathaniel Wood via R3 TKO (punches, 0:16) Lightweight: Scott Holtzman def. Jim Miller via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Scott Holtzman def. Jim Miller via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) Light heavyweight: Devin Clark def. Dequan Townsend via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Devin Clark def. Dequan Townsend via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26) Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili def. Casey Kenney via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 29-28)

Merab Dvalishvili def. Casey Kenney via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 29-28) Women’s bantamweight: Macy Chiasson def. Shanna Young via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Macy Chiasson def. Shanna Young via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26) Flyweight: Raulian Paiva def. Mark De La Rosa via R2 KO (punches, 4:42)

**Keep refreshing for live results**