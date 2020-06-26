UFC Releases Testing Plan For Fight Island

Spread the word!













Ahead of its events on Fight Island (Yas Island, Abu Dhabi) in July the UFC has sent out a flow chart to fighters and their teams instructing them of the correct protocol during their journey to and from the island.

The flow chart details what will haven beginning with COVID-19 testing 48 hours before departure. From there fighters and their teams will arrive at Abu Dhabi Airports VIP terminal and receive a second round of testing.

Once the second round of testing is complete the individuals will make their way to the fighter hotel, checking in and remaining quarantined inside their rooms until their test results are back.

After this, the fighters will receive a third COVID-19 test and be made to quarantine in their rooms again until the results are back before visiting Yas Island’s attraction training and entertainment venue.

Individuals will all go through pre-event testing before the live event and a final test before they leave Yas Island. After this, they will be escorted to the airport to return home.

This plan has been implemented as a way to reduce the risk of COVID-19 for people that are part of these events.

Recently with the UFC making its initial return in Florida, they faced criticism for not only being the first sport to return during this time but also for employees not all following protocol and wearing protective face masks.

Fight Island is set to hold four events starting on July 11th with the final event being held on July 25th

The first event on the island is UFC 251 that will see three championship belts on the line with matchups including Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns, Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway, and the vacant bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Jose Aldo.

