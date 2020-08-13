Max Rohskopf has been cut by the UFC following his UFC on ESPN 11 fight with Austin Hubbard. In between the second and third rounds of the fight, Rohskopf repeatedly told his coach to, ‘call it’. His coach, Robert Drysdale, tried to talk him out of it, but he just couldn’t get Rohskopf to believe he had it in him.

Rohskopf started off the fight doing great, he was very clearly an incredibly talented kid right from the jump. He opened up the fight with an array of strikes, he was switching stances, and he took Hubbard down with a beautiful suplex.

He was trying hard for a heel hook he’d locked up, but was unable to finish it. He’s a wacky type of grappler, it was fun to watch, and it was working. Hubbard spent a good amount of time on the mat with World BJJ Champion Davi Ramos and didn’t get submitted, he’s a tough guy to submit. There’s no shame in that.

Round two was a much different story however. Rohskopf started this round out with a takedown as well; this time he attempted an Imanari roll, but failed and turned it into a single leg. He was only able to keep Hubbard down for about 40 seconds however, and he spent the rest of the fight getting picked apart.

Him not having the stamina to perform at his highest level is why he decided to quit on the stool. This is because he took the fight on six days notice, and also perhaps because he finished all five opponents he’d fought previous. He came into the fight with a 5-0 record, all wins via submission, and four in the first round.

Rohskopf has an enormous amount of potential, and he’s just 25-years-old. It’s too bad he’s been released from the UFC. Dana White said after the fight that he didn’t know what he’d do with him, and at this point it seems he doesn’t believe him to be worthy of a contract. People close to him that have trained with him have said he’s needed an extra push at times.

The lightweight talent from Ohio had the following to say to MMAFighting on the matter:

“I’ve done this my whole life. I’ve self-boycotted myself. Even when I was wrestling in high school, I was the best in the state and ended up getting third because I self-boycotted myself. I was one of the best guys in the country in college, was never an All-American when it counted, because I was telling myself that, for whatever reason, I don’t deserve it.

“That’s exactly what I did in my fight with Austin. Shit got hard, and I looked at my coach and said, ‘I don’t want to be here anymore.’ Not because I didn’t want to be there, but because I didn’t think I deserved to be there.”

It looks like Max Rohskopf will have to continue his career outside of the UFC, for now at least. Hopefully this isn’t the last we see of him.

Where would you like to see Max Rohskopf end up next?