UFC Qatar Power Rankings: Rating The Main Card Winners In Doha

The UFC’s first-ever event in Qatar was a huge success, with the fighters delivering an action-packed spectacle in Doha.

UFC Qatar Power Rankings

RDX Sports‘ Editor-in-Chief and veteran MMA writer Simon Head casts his eye over the main card winners, and presents his Power Rankings for UFC Qatar.

1. Arman Tsarukyan

When you’re the number-one-ranked fighter in your weight class, and people are talking about other fighters getting the next title shot ahead of you, it’s time to step up and remind the world why you’re the top contender in the division.

Arman Tsarukyan did exactly that on Saturday night, as he produced an excellent all-round display to finish Dan Hooker via second-round arm-triangle choke submission and cement himself at the head of the list to face Ilia Topuria next year.

Tsarukyan looked great on the feet, and excellent on the mat, as he claimed arguably the most important victory of his career. His win streak now stands at five, with the last four all coming by finish. He’s the top-ranked contender, he’s in form, and he’s finishing top-drawer opposition. He should probably be next for the title.

But will he be? That’s the big question as we head into 2026.

2. Kyoji Horiguchi

Kyoji Horiguchi is back, and he looks as good as we’ve ever seen him. The Japanese contender unsuccessfully challenged Demetrious Johnson for the title before eventually departing for championship success in RIZIN FF and Bellator, but returned to the UFC after nine years away and finished Tagir Ulanbekov to remind everyone that he’s still among the world’s flyweight elite.

As impressive as Horiguchi’s performance was, it was his post-fight interview that really grabbed the attention. Usually, teammates aren’t too keen on fighting each other, so when he roared a challenge down the microphone to his training partner and reigning flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja, it was refreshing and exciting in equal measure.

It remains to be seen how many more fights Horiguchi will be asked to win before he gets a shot at the gold, but ability-wise, he’s good enough to challenge now. And with the Japanese star clearly quite happy to throw down with his teammate, a mouthwatering all-American Top Team title clash might not be too far away…

3. Waldo Cortes Acosta

Waldo Cortes Acosta put his No. 6 heavyweight ranking at risk against a dangerous unranked fighter as he agreed to step in on just three days’ notice at UFC Qatar, and he capped a remarkable few weeks by registering a first-round knockout of Shamil Gaziev.

Accepting the fight seemed like a dangerous career move, but he backed his ability, and his knockout power in MMA gloves, and got his reward as he claimed another highlight-reel finish, and banked a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus as a result.

Cortes Acosta wants top-five opposition next, as he looks to fight his way into title contention at heavyweight. And while his request of a fight in two weeks’ time at UFC 323 might not be granted, a big fight is surely next for “Salsa Boy”, who plans on blasting his way to the heavyweight title next year.

4. Ian Machado Garry

Taken in isolation, Ian Machado Garry defeating the number-one welterweight contender and former champion Belal Muhammad is a significant result for him, and for the 170-pound division. But the performance didn’t come close to matching the Irishman’s bold pre-fight talk.

Machado Garry vowed to knock out Muhammad, but he didn’t come close to doing so, as he was forced to battle to the scorecards by the dogged former champion.

Make no mistake, Machado Garry was technically far superior to Muhammad on the night, as he ran out a clear and deserved winner. But after Michael Morales and Carlos Prates produced highlight-reel performances to defeat the number-two contender and a former champion, respectively, Machado Garry isn’t a slam-dunk choice to face new champ Islam Makhachev next.

A knockout to back up his pre-fight talk may have been enough, but a hard-won decision? The jury’s out.

5. Volkan Oezdemir

Volkan Oezdemir has been part of the light heavyweight top 10 ever since he arrived in the division with a win over Ovince Saint Preux back in 2017. And now, after losing on the scorecards to likely 2026 title challengert Carlos Ulberg, Oezdemir bounced back in spectacular style in Qatar.

Oezdemir faced fellow ranked light heavyweight Alonzo Menifield, and treated him like an inexperienced prospect as he battered Menifield en route to an 87-second knockout.

It was the sort of performance we saw from Oezdemir when he first burst into the UFC eight years ago, and it showed that he remains a very dangerous threat to the world’s best at 205 pounds.

He might be a couple of fights away from a title shot, but after successfully defending his ranking in Doha, Oezdemir needs a fight with someone in or around the top 5 next. If he can win that, a second title shot might not be too far away.

6. Myktybek Orolbai

Myktybek Orolbai’s fight with Jack Hermansson in Doha looked a little like a cautionary tale about the dangers of moving weight classes.

Orolbai returned to welterweight as he moved back up after fights at 155, 160 and 165 pounds in his previous three outings, while Hermansson was trying his luck at welterweight after years spent in the middleweight division. It went far better for the former than the latter.

Orolbai looked fresher, stronger, and more powerful at 170 pounds, while Hermansson didn’t look quite as sharp as he usually does, and having to lose that extra 15 pounds may have been a factor in the speed of his knockout defeat.

While Hermansson may be reconsidering his move to 170, Orolbai’s move back up to welterweight seems like a no-brainer. He looked great at the weight as he put himself on course for a shot at ranked opposition in the new year.

Simon Head is Editor-in-Chief with renowned combat sports equipment company RDX Sports. Check out their latest range of MMA fightwear today.