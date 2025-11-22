Myktybek Orolbai Drops Jack Hermansson with Devastating First-Round KO – UFC Qatar Highlights

Myktybek Orolbai added another highlight-reel finish to his resume at UFC Qatar, putting Jack Hermansson to sleep in the first round of their main card clash.

Orolbai came out swinging from the opening bell, putting Hermansson on his back foot immediately. That proved to be a solid strategy as the Kazakh landed a grazing right hook near the fence that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas.

By the time Hermansson hit the mat, he was already out, but that didn’t stop Orolbai from offering up a single follow-up shot before the referee could step in and bring the bout to a crashing halt in the opening round.

Official Result: Myktybek Orolbai def. Jack Hermansson via KO (overhand right) at 2:00 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Jack Hermansson vs. Myktybek Orolbai at UFC Qatar:

MYKTYBEK OROLBAI PUTS JACK HERMANSSON TO SLEEP!!!!



OH MY GODDDD #UFCQatar pic.twitter.com/7tCmT5l3xR — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 22, 2025

HE'S OUT COLD 🥶 💥 #UFCQatar



Myktybek Orolbai gets the KO win in his new weight class! pic.twitter.com/QGmFSBQVV3 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 22, 2025