WOW! Waldo Cortes-Acosta Knocks Out Shamil Gaziev On 3 Days Notice – UFC Qatar Highlights

Waldo Cortes-Acosta on just 3 days notice gets a big knockout against Shamil Gaziev at UFC Qatar.

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 22: Waldo Cortes-Acosta of the Dominican Republic punches Shamil Gaziev of Russia in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at ABHA Arena on November 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The pair of colossal heavyweights began the first round quickly with both men showing off their fast hands. Cortes-Acosta was backed up to the cage before he uncorked a rapid right hand dropping Gaziev to the seat of his pants. Gaziev survived the ground and pound but moments after returning to his feet it was another pin point right from the ‘Salsa Boy’ that ended the fight within the first 90 seconds.

At 14-1 Shamil Gaziev was a great opponent for the Dominican especially on short notice. 5 fights in 2025 for Cortes-Acosta is amazing activity and he is eyeing another fight before the end of the year for a record breaking year. His record 4-1 in 2025 with his only loss coming to Sergei Pavlovich back in August.