Statement Made Arman Tsarukyan Submits Dan Hooker – UFC Qatar Highlights

Arman Tsarukyan puts in a stellar performance at UFC Qatar as he submits Dan Hooker in the second round with an arm triangle.

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 22: (L-R) Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia battles Dan Hooker of New Zealand in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at ABHA Arena on November 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Within the first minute of the fight Tsarukyan shot his first takedown which was defended well by Hooker against the cage. After a flurry of strikes where both men landed well it was surprisingly Hooker that went for the back of Tsarukyan. Inevitably, Hooker ended up on his back with Tsarukyan in a dominant side control position for the final few minutes of the round. When the New Zealander returned to his corner you could see a big hematoma forming above his left eye.

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 22: Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia elbows Dan Hooker of New Zealand in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at ABHA Arena on November 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Again within a minute of the second round Tsarukyan shot in for a takedown but this time was successful after spinning out of a guillotine attempt from Hooker. This time he was looking for damage not domination. In full guard he raining down shots on Hooker’s face which was already battered and bruised. He slithered through positions until he found an arm triangle and he began squeezing. Not long after the tap came and Marc Goddard stepped in.

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 22: (R-L) Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia kicks Dan Hooker of New Zealand in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at ABHA Arena on November 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The performance and manner of victory from the Armenian all but solidified him as the next in line for Ilia Topuria in 2026. A special night in Doha as the ABHA Arena hosted a special fight card.