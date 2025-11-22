No Time Wasted Volkan Oezdemir Knocks Out Alonzo Menifield In Round 1 – UFC Qatar Highlights
Volkan Oezdemir scores a brutal knock out against Alonzo Menifield at UFC Qatar.
The Swiss international is known for his speed and he pounced on Menifield early in the first round. Menifield caught him briefly but that did not deter Oezdemir. UFC Qatar has produced plenty of finishes and Oezdemir continued the streak. A brilliantly violent finish against the cage with a perfect combination.
Menifield was out on his feet before Oezdemir crumbled him to the canvas. This victory puts Oezdemir back in the win column after his loss earlier this year top contender Carlos Ulberg.