No Time Wasted Volkan Oezdemir Knocks Out Alonzo Menifield In Round 1 – UFC Qatar Highlights

Volkan Oezdemir scores a brutal knock out against Alonzo Menifield at UFC Qatar.

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 22: Volkan Oezdemir of Switzerland reacts after a knockout victory against Alonzo Menifield in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at ABHA Arena on November 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The Swiss international is known for his speed and he pounced on Menifield early in the first round. Menifield caught him briefly but that did not deter Oezdemir. UFC Qatar has produced plenty of finishes and Oezdemir continued the streak. A brilliantly violent finish against the cage with a perfect combination.

Menifield was out on his feet before Oezdemir crumbled him to the canvas. This victory puts Oezdemir back in the win column after his loss earlier this year top contender Carlos Ulberg.