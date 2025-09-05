UFC Paris: Featherweight Bout Cancelled After Losene Keita Misses Weight for Pitbull Clash

Losene Keita’s scheduled featherweight bout against Patricio Pitbull at UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs. Borralho in Paris has been officially cancelled due to Keita missing the contracted weight limit. This development was announced after Friday morning’s early weigh-ins at the Accor Arena, where Keita, a two-division OKTAGON champion and one of the UFC’s most anticipated newcomers, registered at 149 pounds – three pounds above the non-title featherweight threshold.

Losene Keita Weigh-In Details

Keita’s weight management issues became apparent during the morning weigh-in session ahead of the September 6 card. UFC and event officials moved quickly, announcing the bout’s cancellation roughly thirty minutes after Keita stepped on the scale. Fighters are typically given an additional period to attempt making weight; however, the deficit in this case was deemed insurmountable, and the scheduled contest was removed from the lineup.

Patricio Pitbull, a former Bellator featherweight champion, was reported to have made the contracted limit, though neither fighter has issued public statements regarding the outcome.

Event Impact

This cancellation represents a significant shift in the UFC Paris card, which had featured the Pitbull-Keita matchup as a standout attraction. Losene Keita, whose aggressive approach and international championship pedigree prompted high expectations for his debut, will not compete as planned.

Pitbull, a respected veteran with a decorated history in major promotions, loses an opportunity to further cement his presence in the UFC featherweight division. The organization and fans had expressed considerable interest in seeing how Keita’s skills would translate on this stage.

The featherweight cancellation also comes amid other late changes to the event. Lightweight Fares Ziam was removed from his bout against Kaue Fernandes, with Cage Warriors featherweight champion Harry Hardwick stepping in for his UFC debut.

Main and Co-Main Events

Despite the disruption, UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs. Borralho is set to proceed with its scheduled bouts. The main event features Nassourdine Imavov versus unbeaten Caio Borralho in a contest with title implications for the middleweight division. The co-main event includes lightweights Benoit Saint Denis and Mauricio Ruffy. Additional matches feature notable names such as Modestas Bukauskas, Paul Craig, Bolaji Oki, Mason Jones, Axel Sola, and Rhys McKee, maintaining a competitive lineup for the Paris audience.

As of Friday, Losene Keita’s current plans remain uncertain following the missed weight and fight cancellation. UFC officials have not indicated whether the bout will be rescheduled or if Keita will be required to compete in a different weight class moving forward. Pitbull, approaching the later stages of his career, may seek other opportunities within the division.