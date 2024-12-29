Losene Keita wins $1,000,000 tournament with dominant knockout win over Ronald Paradeiser – OKTAGON 65 Highlights

Belgian superstar, Losene Keita can now count it two straight wins over Slovakian rival, Ronald Paradeiser tonight in the main event of OKTAGON 65 — making light work of his lightweight rival with a second round TKO win, securing the Tipsport Gamechanger $1,000,000 tournament finale victory to boot.

Keita, a former undisputed featherweight kingpin under the banner of OKTAGON MMA, made his return tonight against European talent, Paradeiser, having previously shared the cage with him back in 2022, turning in a unanimous decision win to improve to 7-0 as a professional.

And recovering from his sole professional loss after a foot injury resulted in a TKO loss to Georgian contender, Mate Sanikidze, with tonight’s dominant stoppage win over Paradeiser, Keita extends his winning spree to five fights — adding to successes over Niko Samsonidse, Agy Sardari, Predrag Bogdanovic, and back in September, recorded a unanimous decision win over Mateusz Legierski.

Below, catch the highlights as Losene Keita stops Ronald Paradeiser in their lightweight rematch

Losene Keita has it all!



💰 Tipsport Gamechanger 2024 winner

🏆 Lightweight Champion

1️⃣ #1 P4P in OKTAGON MMA



The very best that Europe has to offer! #OKTAGON65



