Losene Keita wins $1,000,000 tournament with dominant knockout win over Ronald Paradeiser – OKTAGON 65 Highlights
Belgian superstar, Losene Keita can now count it two straight wins over Slovakian rival, Ronald Paradeiser tonight in the main event of OKTAGON 65 — making light work of his lightweight rival with a second round TKO win, securing the Tipsport Gamechanger $1,000,000 tournament finale victory to boot.
Keita, a former undisputed featherweight kingpin under the banner of OKTAGON MMA, made his return tonight against European talent, Paradeiser, having previously shared the cage with him back in 2022, turning in a unanimous decision win to improve to 7-0 as a professional.
And recovering from his sole professional loss after a foot injury resulted in a TKO loss to Georgian contender, Mate Sanikidze, with tonight’s dominant stoppage win over Paradeiser, Keita extends his winning spree to five fights — adding to successes over Niko Samsonidse, Agy Sardari, Predrag Bogdanovic, and back in September, recorded a unanimous decision win over Mateusz Legierski.