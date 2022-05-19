The UFC are set to land in France for the first time since the legalization of professional mixed martial arts in the nation, with a capital card booked for the Accor Arena in Paris on September 3.

In recent weeks, speculation has been rife regarding the promotion’s potential premier outing in France for UFC Paris, amid their return to a European schedule somewhat – with a pair of UFC Fight Night London events completed and penned this annum already.

The promotion officially confirmed its landing in the French capital for a September UFC Paris event

In an official statement, the organization confirmed their landing at the Accor Arena on September 3. for a UFC Paris billed event. General tickets for the event are slated to go on sale on Friday, June 24.

“UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today revealed the world-famous Octagon is coming to Paris, France, on Saturday, September 3, at the Accor Arena.” The official statement read. “This landmark moment marks the organization’s first-ever event in France and further highlights the promotion’s international growth.”

UFC president, Dana White added to the official statement provided by the organization, expressing his excitement at hosting an event in the French capital.

“We’ve been working on getting into France for nearly a decade and WE’RE COMING!!!” Dana White said. “I’m so excited to hold our first event in Paris this September. It will be an unbelievable night of fights and an epic historic event for the athletes and fans.”

Whilst the promotion elected against officially announcing any fights for the event, reports have detailed in recent weeks how a heavyweight title-eliminator between former interim champion, hometown favorite, Ciryl Gane, and surging Australian heavy-hitter, Tai Tuivasa is expected to headline the event.

A middleweight rescheduling between former division champion, Robert Whittaker, and one-time title chaser, Marvin Vettori has also been teased for UFC Paris by both contenders, however, as per MMA Fighting reporter, Mike Heck – official bout agreements for the matchup have yet to be issued by the promotion.