A heavyweight division main event between former interim division titleholder, Ciryl Gane, and the #3 ranked knockout ace, Tai Tuivasa is currently in the works to serve as a headliner for the UFC’s premiere outing in France since the legalization of professional mixed martial arts at an event on September 3. Whilst not officially confirmed by the organization, an event in Paris is currently earmarked per multiple reports.

Ciryl Gane, a native of La Roche-sur-Yon, has been out of action since headlining the organization’s first pay-per-view event of this year, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight championship title unification bout in the main event of UFC 270 in January.

For New South Wales native, Tuivasa, the fan-favorite striker scored his fifth consecutive knockout win back in February in a high-profile main card slot at UFC 271 against common opponent, Derrick Lewis – stopping the New Orleans knockout king with a stunning second round step-in elbow finish.

News of the promotion’s September debut in France was initially reported by Italian reporter, Alfredo Zullino, while Ariel Helwani confirmed the targeted headliner between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa.

10-1 as a professional, French kickboxing talent, Gane suffered his first professional loss in the above mentioned unanimous judging defeat to brief former training partner, Ngannou at the turn of this year.

Prior to the loss, Gane had embarked on a promotional-perfect run of seven straight victories, stopping the aforenoted common foe, Lewis in the main event of UFC 265 last August with third round strikes to clinch the interim heavyweight title.

Expected to headline for the fifth time under the organization’s banner, Gane has also defeated the likes of Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Alexander Volkov, former champion, Junior dos Santos, and Tanner Boser.

14-3 as a professional, Sydney finisher, Tuivasa holds a whopping 13 separate knockout career victories – adding Lewis to a run of finishes against Augusto Sakai, Greg Hardy, Harry Hunsucker, and Stefan Struve.

