UFC on FOX 31 Weigh-In Results: Fight Scrapped

UFC on FOX 31 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

UFC on FOX 31 (also known as UFC Milwaukee) is set to take place on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



The main card will air on FOX at 8 PM ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 PM ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 4:30 PM ET. The event will also mark the end of the UFC’s seven years with Fox Sports. The Las Vegas-based promotion has signed new broadcast deal with ESPN is slated to begin in January of 2019.



Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta in a lightweight bout will headline this show. In the co-headliner, it will be Edson Barboza vs. Dan Hooker. Rounding out the four bout main card is Rob Font vs. Sergio Pettis in a bantamweight bout and Jim Miller vs. Charles Oliveira in a lightweight bout.



UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC on FOX 31 on Friday. Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Andrea Lee fight has been canceled. Also, Zak Ottow missed weight. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)

Kevin Lee () vs. Al Iaquinta (156)

Edson Barboza (156) vs. Dan Hooker (156)

Rob Font (136) vs. Sergio Pettis (135)

Jim Miller (155) vs. Charles Oliveira (152)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 5 p.m. ET)

Dwight Grant (169) vs. Zak Ottow (171)

Jessica-Rose Clark () vs. Andrea Lee () – Scrapped

Bobby Green (155) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)

Jared Gordon (156) vs. Joaquim Silva (155)

Jack Hermansson (185) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (186)

Jordan Griffin (146) vs. Dan Ige (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Fight Pass, 3:30 p.m. ET)

Adam Milstead (204) vs. Mike Rodriguez (203.5)

Zak Cummings (185) vs. Trevor Smith (186)

Juan Adams (266) vs. Chris De La Rocha (253)

UFC on FOX 31 official weigh-ins Posted by MMAjunkie on Friday, December 14, 2018



