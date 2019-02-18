UFC On ESPN 1 Results: Vicente Luque & Bryan Barberena Go To War In Phoenix

The UFC on ESPN 1 main card will continue as Bryan “Bam Bam” Barberena takes on “The Silent Assassin” Vicente Luque in a feature welterweight bout.

Stay posted to LowkickMMA as we will have ongoing coverage from the desert.

Barberena (14-5) has alternated between wins and losses since beating Warlley Alves at UFC 198 back in June of 2016. “Bam Bam” will look to win back-to-back outings for the first time in three years.

As for Luque (14-6-1), he is on a three-fight winning streak. The Brazilian most recently defeated Jalin Turner at October’s UFC 229. Luque has won seven of his last eight.

Round One

Luque takes center cage as Barberena circles on the outside. Barberena lands a counter right hook to start as Luque marches forward. Luque throws a high kick that is blocked. Barberena changes direction and throws a jab. Luque lands a leg kick. Luque lands a hard right hand as Barberena’s back is against the cage. Barberena fires back. Luque moves in and lands another hard right hand and another. Barberena eats them and fires back. Luque lands a hard left hook. Barberena ties Luque up and lands some dirty boxing. Luque lands a right hand over the top. Barberena lands a straight left and that drops Luque. Barberena follows but Luque spins to the back and locks in a choke. He sinks in the RNC and body triangle. Barberena pops free. Luque switches to a darce choke with 10 seconds left Barberena pops up and lands some ground and pound.

Round Two

They touch gloves to start the round. Barberena pumps the jab to start. He lands a right hand. Luque throws a right. Barberena opens up and lands to the body and head of Luque. He moves forward and walks through Luque’s shots. Luque lands a right. Barberena lands an elbow then goes to the body. Luque covers up and answers with a body shot of his own. Barberena is standing in the center of the Octagon and teeing off on Luque. Luque lands a hard left hook followed by a right hook. Barberena still moving forward with constant pressure, Luque fires back. Both men take a deep breath. Barberena is mixing up his punches but Luque appears to be landing the harder punches. Barberena bites down on his mouth piece and fires. Luque lands a knee as the round ends.

Round Three

Luque takes the center and pops the jab to start the last round. Barberena throws a head kick that is blocked. He lands one to the body. Luque lands a kick of his own. Barberena lands a hard left hand he, clinches Luque briefly. Barberena opens up again with constant punches, he throws a lead elbow. Barberena ties up Luque and throws a knee. Luque is far less active in the final round, Barberena bounces on his heels to find rhythm . Barberena lands a combo to the head and body. Barberena slips and gets right back up and presses forward. He opens up and starts to land on Luque. Luque lands a hard right and an uppercut. He lands a knee that drops Barberena. The fight is over.

Vicente Luque defeats Bryan Barberena via TKO at 4:54 of round three