UFC on ESPN 1 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

ESPN will host its first UFC event on its main channel tonight (Sun. February 17, 2019).
UFC on ESPN 1 goes down from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. In the main event of the night, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez makes his highly-anticipated return after two years. Velasquez faces feared knockout artist Francis Ngannou. Also, Paul Felder and James Vick co-main event in a tremendous lightweight match-up.
Kron Gracie will also make his UFC debut, cornered by fan-favorite Nate Diaz, as he takes on the always flashy Alex Caceres. Check out the full UFC on ESPN 1 fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below:
Main Card (ESPN, 9:00 P.M. ET):
- Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez
- Lightweight: James Vick vs. Paul Felder
- Women’s strawweight: Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo
- Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie
- Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena
- Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury
Prelims (ESPN, 7:00 P.M. ET):
- Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Aljamain Sterling
- Catchweight (140 pounds): Benito Lopez vs. Manny Bermudez
- Women’s flyweight: Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Andrea Lee
- Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs. Nik Lentz
Early Prelims (ESPN+, 5:30 P.M. ET):
- Catchweight (138 pounds): Renan Barao vs. Luke Sanders
- Catchweight (118 pounds): Jessica Penne vs. Jodie Esquibel
- Women’s strawweight: Alexandra Albu vs. Emily Whitmire