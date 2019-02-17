UFC on ESPN 1 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

ESPN will host its first UFC event on its main channel tonight (Sun. February 17, 2019).

UFC on ESPN 1 goes down from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. In the main event of the night, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez makes his highly-anticipated return after two years. Velasquez faces feared knockout artist Francis Ngannou. Also, Paul Felder and James Vick co-main event in a tremendous lightweight match-up.

Kron Gracie will also make his UFC debut, cornered by fan-favorite Nate Diaz, as he takes on the always flashy Alex Caceres. Check out the full UFC on ESPN 1 fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below:

Main Card (ESPN, 9:00 P.M. ET):

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez

Lightweight: James Vick vs. Paul Felder

Women's strawweight: Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury

Prelims (ESPN, 7:00 P.M. ET):

Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Aljamain Sterling

Catchweight (140 pounds): Benito Lopez vs. Manny Bermudez

Women's flyweight: Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Andrea Lee

Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs. Nik Lentz

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 5:30 P.M. ET):