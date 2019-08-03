UFC Newark Results: Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyun Ma Ends By Doctor Stoppage

Spread the word!













Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyun Ma in a lightweight bout continues the main card of the UFC Newark event:

Round 1: They exchange leg kicks in the early going while having a feeling out process. Holtzman cracks him with an uppercut that drops him. Holtzman proceeds to land some strikes on the ground before getting into half guard. He went to mount and flattened him out but Ma scrambled out. Ma went for a guillotine choke before scrambling to his feet.

Round 2: Ma fires off a big combination. Ma scored a takedown early in the round. Holtzman right back up but Ma scrambles in the clinch and gets on his back with a bodylock. They had a wild exchange up against the fence. Holtzman flurries and a left hook from Ma drops Hotlzman, who got back to his feet. Holtzman scored a late round takedown and landed some shots. Ma’s left eye swelled up and the doctor stopped it.

Results: Scott Holtzman def. Dong Hyun Ma by TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 2