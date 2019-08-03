UFC Newark Results: Colby Covington Rolls Through Robbie Lawler

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be providing you with live UFC Newark results throughout tonight (Sat. August 3, 2019). The show goes down from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

In the main event, former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler will go head-to-head. Also, longtime UFC veterans Clay Guida and Jim Miller meet at lightweight for an exciting bout in the co-main event. Another lightweight bout takes place on the main card featuring Nasrat Haqparast against Joaquim Silva.

There are plenty of other great fights on the card tonight. Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC Newark results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA.

UFC Newark Results

Main Card:

Welterweight: Colby Covington def. Robbie Lawler via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-45, 50-45)

Preliminary Card: