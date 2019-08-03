UFC Newark Highlights: Matt Schnell Forces Quick Tap Over Jordan Espinosa

Spread the word!













The finishes continue to pour out of the UFC Newark card from the Prudential Center.

Jordan Espinosa made the mistake of taking Matt Schnell down early on in their fight. Schnell worked off his back very well, first going for a guillotine, but then quickly transitioning to a triangle choke when he realized Espinosa was in a better position for it. After locking in the triangle, Espinosa had no choice but to tap out.

Check out the finish here:

What did you think about Schnell’s triangle choke win over Espinosa?