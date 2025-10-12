The first YouTube video on the official UFC channel is 18 years old. It features The Ultimate Fighter season one winner Diego Sanchez training with boxer Oscar De La Hoya in preparation for his fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Since then, social media has become an essential tool for promotion—providing a way to connect with fans and showcase athletes through this entirely new method of exposure.

One of the best aspects for hardcore fans is the behind-the-scenes content, such as corner reactions and moments not televised during the live fight broadcast. The of the more recent additions to the UFC’s online content is the “UFC Muted” series, where the promotion posts classic bouts without the UFC commentary track. Viewers can experience the raw sounds of an event. Featuring trash talk between fighters and real-time corner advice that wouldn’t typically be available, even to a pay-per-view audience.

UFC Muted adds A New Dynamic for Viewers

The UFC’s Muted series started about a year ago. At first, these videos were just montages featuring some of the sports greatest knockouts. Dan Henderson’s KO over Michael Bisping at UFC 100 , or Conor Mcgregor’s record breaking 13 second KO of Jose Aldo Jr. Showing fans MMA’s most iconic moment in a way that had never been publicly viewed before.

Following the rising popularity of these videos, the UFC social media team began posting full fights without commentary, allowing fans to experience the sport in an entirely new way. The absence of commentary highlights just how raw and brutal MMA can be. The closest comparison to this “muted” style came during the COVID era, when events were held in empty arenas. In those moments, fans could clearly hear corner advice, the impact of every strike, and the intensity inside the Octagon.