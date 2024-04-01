WWE Superstar CM Punk has ‘Zero regrets’ over his lackluster run in the UFC: ‘I would do it again’

CM Punk has no regrets over his lackluster run inside the Octagon.

Best known for his work in the world of pro wrestling, Punk — real name Phil Brooks — walked away from the sports entertainment industry in 2014 after becoming disenfranchised by the direction of his employer, World Wrestling Entertainment.

During his time away from the squared circle, Punk signed a deal with the UFC and made his promotional debut at UFC 203 against Mickey Gall. Punk was promptly pummeled and forced to tap out via a rear-naked choke less than halfway through the opening round.

He returned two years later to take another fight against Mike Jackson. Punk fared much better the second time around and went the full three rounds, but ultimately came up short once again.

At that point, CM Punk knew it was time to lay down his four-ounce gloves for good, but don’t think for a moment that he has any regrets regarding his brief stint in mixed martial arts.

CM Punk says he has "zero regrets" about his UFC run.



"I get it. It's easy to L-O-L, to make fun of me… I made the weight, I made the walk, I'm 100 percent proud of myself and I would do it again."



▶️ https://t.co/blBMtV599e #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/JVhpXw7LIz — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) April 1, 2024

“I’m glad I did it, zero regrets,” Punk said during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “I shouldn’t have fought in Chicago, easily the worst two weeks of my life (due to a court case), I couldn’t cut weight properly, but I still made weight, and I’m proud of myself for that. I’m an ambitious guy. I’m every bit of 215 pounds. My mind was, I could fight at 170 because the dudes at 185 were f*cking beasts. I get it. It’s easy to LOL, to make fun of me, some people look at me and are like ‘Oh that’s embarrassing.’ “I made the weight, I made the walk, I’m 100 percent proud of myself and I would do it again because that was me at my absolute worst and I did it.”

CM Punk’s return to wrestling has had its fair share of ups and downs

Since then, Punk has rediscovered his love for wrestling. In August 2021, he made his triumphant return to the industry with All Elite Wrestling. Sadly, his run would be cut short after engaging in an all-too-real feud with Nick and Matt Jackson, better known as The Young Bucks — and more importantly, executive vice presidents of AEW. Punk was released by the promotion in September 2023.

He returned to the WWE two months later at the company’s annual Survivor Series event. Originally, Punk was scheduled to be a big part of WrestleMania XL this weekend (April 6-7), but he suffered a tricep tear while competing in January’s Royal Rumble, forcing him to sit on the sidelines for the “Showcase of the Immortals.”